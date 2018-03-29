* × Change Settings

The Titan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
The Titan poster
Contains strong language, violence and injury detail. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lennart Ruff

Written by:

Arash Amel and Max Hurwitz

Produced by:

Arash Amel, Fred Berger, Leon Clarance, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jo Monk and Ben Pugh

Starring:

Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson, Agyness Deyn, Nathalie Emmanuel and Corey Johnson

Genre:

Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hotshot Air Force pilot, Rick Janssen, is chosen for a military experiment that will create a human being capable of surviving the harsh environments of Saturn's moon, Titan. The experiment is successful, turning Rick into a super-human, but it also creates deadly side-effects which threatens the life of Rick, his wife and family, and possibly humanity itself.

The Titan Cast

Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington headshot

Date of Birth:

2 August 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2The Titan

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Titan

Tom Wilkinson

Tom Wilkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The TitanThe Happy Prince

Agyness Deyn

Agyness Deyn headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Titan

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Titan

Corey Johnson

Corey Johnson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Titan

