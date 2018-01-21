* × Change Settings

Fukushima Mon Amour

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 24th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
new Fukushima Mon Amour poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 24th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Doris Dörrie

Written by:

Doris Dörrie

Produced by:

Benjamin Herrmann, Harry Krueger, Harry Kuegler and Molly von Fürstenberg

Starring:

Rosalie Thomass, Kaori Momoi, Nami Kamata, Kurumi Aizawa, Moshe Cohen and Honsho Hasayaka

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following a botched love story, Marie, a young German, lands in Fukushima, determined to change her life. But it is easier said than done. Marie indeed has difficulty in adapting not only to Japanese life but even more so to life in a martyred city. She ends up finding refuge with old Satomi, the last living geisha in town. The young woman even follows her to the house she was born in regardless of the fact that it lies within the forbidden contaminated zone. The cohabitation between the two women proves anything but easy, different as they are from each other. But little by little true friendship develops between them.

Reviews

Fukushima Mon Amour Cast

Rosalie Thomass

Rosalie Thomass headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fukushima Mon Amour

Kaori Momoi

Kaori Momoi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3¾" (1.62 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fukushima Mon Amour

Nami Kamata

Nami Kamata headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fukushima Mon Amour

Kurumi Aizawa

Kurumi Aizawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fukushima Mon Amour

Moshe Cohen

Moshe Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fukushima Mon Amour

Honsho Hasayaka

Honsho Hasayaka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fukushima Mon Amour

Last update was at 09:49 21st January 2018