* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films L'utopie des images de la révolution russe

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 25th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
new The Russian Revolution Through Its Films poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 25th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Emmanuel Hamon

Written by:

Thomas Cheysson

Produced by:

Sophie Goupil

Starring:

Damien Chapelle, Stephan Di Bernardo, Virginie Efira, Romain Goupil, Emmanuel Hamon and Xavier Legrand

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The two decades following the Russian revolution are marked by a gang of young people who profoundly influenced Russian Cinema. This artistic revolution was led by directors, actors, technicians and poets. They are the characters and voices of our film. They tell us the story of this unique period, through the images of soviet fictional works produced between 1917 and 1934. We can thus catch a glimpse of their fight for a new society, where creative freedom was of utmost importance. A utopia which will be brought down by an authoritarian power impacting cinema as much as the rest of society.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Russian Revolution Through Its Films is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Russian Revolution Through Its Films.

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films Cast

Damien Chapelle

Damien Chapelle headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films

Stephan Di Bernardo

Stephan Di Bernardo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films

Virginie Efira

Virginie Efira headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films

Romain Goupil

Romain Goupil headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films

Emmanuel Hamon

Emmanuel Hamon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films

Xavier Legrand

Xavier Legrand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Russian Revolution Through Its Films

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:49 21st January 2018