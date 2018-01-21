* × Change Settings

Women of Mafia Kobiety Mafii

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 1st February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
new Women of Mafia poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Thursday 1st February 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 8th March 2018.

Directed by:

Patryk Vega

Written by:

Olaf Olszewski and Patryk Vega

Starring:

Olga Boladz, Agnieszka Dygant, Sebastian Fabijanski, Edyta Folwarska, Zbigniew Jankowski and Boguslaw Linda

Genres:

Action, Crime, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

After a rigorous training, Bela becomes an undercover agent. Posing as a prostitute, she tries to infiltrate the Mokotow Group mafia. Bela needs to gain the trust of the mafia boss Padrino and his beloved daughter Fur.

She develops a close relationship with the top people in the Mokotow Group: Speedy, Milimeter, Shadow and Axe. Bela's plan gets complicated once she encounters Anka, who is Shadow's jealous wife, influenced by mysterious Nanny.

Soon the five women's paths cross and re-arrange the crime world of Warsaw.

Reviews

Women of Mafia Cast

Olga Boladz

Olga Boladz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¼" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Women of Mafia

Agnieszka Dygant

Agnieszka Dygant headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Women of Mafia

Sebastian Fabijanski

Sebastian Fabijanski headshot

Date of Birth:

14 June 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0¾" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Women of Mafia

Edyta Folwarska

Edyta Folwarska headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Women of Mafia

Zbigniew Jankowski

Zbigniew Jankowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Women of Mafia

Boguslaw Linda

Boguslaw Linda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Women of Mafia

Last update was at 09:49 21st January 2018