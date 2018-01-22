* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Art of War

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
new The Art of War poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 26th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Adam Starks

Written by:

Adam Starks

Starring:

Chloé Booyens, Adam Starks, Joshua Copeland, Tristan Hebestreit, Colin Blyth and Jens Weinand

Genre:

War

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Art of War is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Art of War.

The Art of War Cast

Chloé Booyens

Chloé Booyens headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of War

Adam Starks

Adam Starks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of War

Joshua Copeland

Joshua Copeland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of War

Tristan Hebestreit

Tristan Hebestreit headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of War

Colin Blyth

Colin Blyth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of War

Jens Weinand

Jens Weinand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Art of War

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 11:11 22nd January 2018