* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bhaagamathie

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 25th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-July 2018
?
new Bhaagamathie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 25th January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 1st February 2018.

Directed by:

Ashok G.

Written by:

Ashok G.

Produced by:

V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati

Starring:

Anushka Shetty, Murli Sharma, Jayaram, Aadhi, Unni Mukundan and Asha Sharath

Genres:

Action, History, Thriller

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 22 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bhaagamathie is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bhaagamathie.

Bhaagamathie Cast

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhaagamathie

Murli Sharma

Murli Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhaagamathie

Jayaram

Jayaram headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhaagamathie

Aadhi

Aadhi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AgnyaathavaasiBhaagamathie

Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhaagamathie

Asha Sharath

Asha Sharath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhaagamathie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:58 23rd January 2018