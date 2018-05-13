* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Submergence

5.4 / 2009 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
?
Submergence poster
Contains strong threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 31st May 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Wim Wenders

Written by:

Erin Dignam and J.M. Ledgard

Produced by:

Juan Gordon, Uwe Kiefer, Martin Metz, Adrian Politowski and Nadia Khamlichi

Starring:

James McAvoy, Alicia Vikander, Alexander Siddig, Celyn Jones, Reda Kateb and Mohamed Hakeemshady

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a room with no windows on the eastern coast of Africa, a Scotsman, James More, is held captive by jihadist fighters. Thousands of miles away in the Greenland Sea, Danielle Flinders prepares to dive in a submersible to the ocean floor. In their confines they are drawn back to the Christmas of the previous year, where a chance encounter on a beach in France led to an intense and enduring romance.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Submergence is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Submergence.

Submergence Cast

James McAvoy

James McAvoy headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sherlock GnomesGlassX-Men: Dark PhoenixSubmergence

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Submergence

Alexander Siddig

Alexander Siddig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Submergence

Celyn Jones

Celyn Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Submergence

Reda Kateb

Reda Kateb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Submergence

Mohamed Hakeemshady

Mohamed Hakeemshady headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Submergence

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:09 13th May 2018