Look Back in Anger

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
Look Back in Anger poster
Contains mild sex references, language and emotionally intense scenes. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 2nd April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 8th April 2018.

Directed by:

Tony Richardson

Written by:

John Osborne and Nigel Kneale

Produced by:

Harry Saltzman

Starring:

Richard Burton, Claire Bloom, Mary Ure, Edith Evans, Gary Raymond and Donald Pleasence

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jimmy Porter is a loud, obnoxious man, rude and verbally abusive to his wife, Alison. Alison comes from an upper class family that Jimmy abhors and he berates Alison for being too reserved and unfeeling. Jimmy is college educated but works with a partner, Cliff Lewis, as a street vendor operating a candy stall. Cliff lives with Jimmy and Alison and is close friends with both. When Jimmy pushes Alison while she is at the ironing board she is burned. Alison visits her doctor where it is revealed that she is pregnant. She asks him if it is too late to do something about it but the doctor immediately tells her never to mention such an idea. When Jimmy leaves for work, Alison confides to Cliff that she is pregnant. She is frightened of Jimmy's reaction to this news, and has not told him. Jimmy is visited by his childhood nanny, Mrs. Tanner, whom Jimmy loves and calls "Mom." Alison tries to tell Jimmy of the pregnancy but is frustrated when Jimmy insults her for being cool towards Mrs.

Look Back in Anger Cast

Richard Burton

Richard Burton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Claire Bloom

Claire Bloom headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Ure

Mary Ure headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Edith Evans

Edith Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gary Raymond

Gary Raymond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Donald Pleasence

Donald Pleasence headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

