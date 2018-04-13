* × Change Settings

Grease

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 19th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
Grease poster
Contains frequent mild sex references and mild language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 17th April 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 294 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Randal Kleiser

Written by:

Jim Jacobs, Warren Casey, Bronte Woodard and Allan Carr

Produced by:

Allan Carr and Robert Stigwood

Starring:

John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway, Barry Pearl and Michael Tucci

Genres:

Musical, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A musical about teens in love in the 50's! It's California 1959 and greaser Danny Zuko and Australian Sandy Olsson are in love. They spend time at the beach, and when they go back to school, what neither of them knows is that they both now attend Rydell High. Danny's the leader of the T-Birds, a group of black leather jacket-wearing greasers while Sandy hangs with the Pink Ladies, a group of pink-wearing girls led by Rizzo. When they clash at Rydell's first pep rally, Danny isn't the same Danny from the beach. They try to be like each other so they can be together.

Reviews

