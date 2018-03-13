* × Change Settings

Cake

Unrated

World Premiere

Tuesday 13th March 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
Cake poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Asim Abbasi

Written by:

Asim Abbasi

Produced by:

Asim Abbasi, Mahnoor Amna Mahmood and Sumaira Qazi

Starring:

Sanam Saeed, Aamina Sheikh, Beo Raana Zafar, Faris Khalid, Adnan Malik and Bob D'Erlanger

Genres:

Drama, Mystery, Romance

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

2 hours 5 minutes (approx.)
Cake Cast

Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed headshot

Date of Birth:

2 February 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cake

Aamina Sheikh

Aamina Sheikh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cake

Beo Raana Zafar

Beo Raana Zafar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cake

Faris Khalid

Faris Khalid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cake

Adnan Malik

Adnan Malik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cake

Bob D'Erlanger

Bob D'Erlanger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cake

