UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 4th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
Anon poster
Contains strong sex, nudity, violence, language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Anon is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Andrew Niccol

Written by:

Andrew Niccol

Produced by:

Joel Burch and Oda Schaefer

Starring:

Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore, Sonya Walger, Mark O'Brien and Joe Pingue

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Anon is set in a near-future world where there is no privacy, ignorance or anonymity. Our private memories are recorded and crime almost ceases to exist. In trying to solve a series of unsolved murders, Sal Frieland stumbles onto a young woman who appears to have subverted the system and disappeared. She has no identity, no history and no record. Sal realizes it may not be the end of crime but the beginning. Known only as The FGirl, Sal must find her before he becomes the next victim.

Reviews

Anon Cast

Clive Owen

Clive Owen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gemini ManAnon

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnonMamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Colm Feore

Colm Feore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anon

Sonya Walger

Sonya Walger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anon

Mark O'Brien

Mark O'Brien headshot

Date of Birth:

7 May 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Times at the El RoyaleAnon

Joe Pingue

Joe Pingue headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Anon

