* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

This Is Congo

8.0 / 45 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2018
?
This Is Congo poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 10 cinemas on Tuesday 5th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 11th June 2018.

Official Site:

www.ThisIsCongo.com

Directed by:

Daniel McCabe

Produced by:

Daniel McCabe, Geoff McLean and Alyse Ardell Spiegel

Genres:

Documentary, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An unfiltered look in to the lives of 3 characters surviving amongst the most recent cycle of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, otherwise known as the M23 rebellion.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when This Is Congo is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on This Is Congo.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:01 19th May 2018