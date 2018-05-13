* × Change Settings

Filmworker

7.7 / 116 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
Filmworker poster
Contains strong language, nudity, sex references and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Tony Zierra

Produced by:

Elizabeth Yoffe and Tony Zierra

Starring:

Leon Vitali, Ryan O'Neal, Danny Lloyd, Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Stellan Skarsgård and Stanley Kubrick

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's a rare person who would give up fame and fortune to toil in obscurity for someone else's creative vision. Yet, that's exactly what Leon Vitali did after his acclaimed performance as 'Lord Bullingdon' in Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon (1975). The young actor surrendered his thriving career to become Kubrick's loyal right-hand man. For more than two decades, Leon played a crucial role behind-the-scenes helping Kubrick make and maintain his legendary body of work. In Filmworker, Leon's candid, often funny, sometimes shocking experiences in the company of Kubrick are woven together with rich and varied elements including previously unseen photos, videos, letters, notebooks, and memos from Leon's private collection. Insightful, emotionally charged anecdotes from actors, family, crew members, and key film industry professionals who worked with Kubrick and Leon add an important layer of detail and impact to the story. Filmworker enters the world of Leon Vitali and Stanley Kubrick from a.

Reviews

Filmworker Cast

Leon Vitali

Leon Vitali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ryan O'Neal

Ryan O'Neal headshot

Date of Birth:

20 April 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Danny Lloyd

Danny Lloyd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Matthew Modine

Matthew Modine headshot

Date of Birth:

22 March 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

R. Lee Ermey

R. Lee Ermey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Stellan Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick headshot

Date of Birth:

26 July 1928

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

