* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Death on the Nile

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
Death on the Nile poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 9th October 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Directed by:

Kenneth Branagh

Written by:

Agatha Christie and Michael Green

Produced by:

Mark Gordon, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg and Kevin J. Walsh

Starring:

Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Rose Leslie, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Adam Garcia, Russell Brand, Jennifer Saunders, Ali Fazal and Dawn French

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Whilst on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Death on the Nile is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Death on the Nile.

Death on the Nile Cast

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Justice League Part TwoWonder Woman 1984Justice League Part TwoDeath on the NileRed Notice

Emma Mackey

Emma Mackey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie headshot

Date of Birth:

9 February 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Tom Bateman

Tom Bateman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the NileHi-Lo Joe

Annette Bening

Annette Bening headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

31 October 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Adam Garcia

Adam Garcia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Russell Brand

Russell Brand headshot

Date of Birth:

4 June 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Minions: The Rise of GruDeath on the Nile

Jennifer Saunders

Jennifer Saunders headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Isn't It RomanticDeath on the Nile

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Dawn French

Dawn French headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Death on the Nile

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020