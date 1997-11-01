* × Change Settings

Hereditary

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
Hereditary poster
Contains strong threat, gory images, language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 1st June 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

a24films.com

Directed by:

Ari Aster

Written by:

Ari Aster

Produced by:

Kevin Scott Frakes and Lars Knudsen

Starring:

Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Mallory Bechtel

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

Reviews

Hereditary Cast

Toni Collette

Toni Collette headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HereditaryHearts Beat Loud

Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

HereditaryCarrie Pilby

Alex Wolff

Alex Wolff headshot

Date of Birth:

1 November 1997

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Friend DahmerHereditary

Milly Shapiro

Milly Shapiro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hereditary

Ann Dowd

Ann Dowd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American AnimalsHereditary

Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hereditary

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:13 27th May 2018