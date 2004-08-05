* × Change Settings

The Bookshop

6.6 / 1264 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 29th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
The Bookshop poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Isabel Coixet

Written by:

Isabel Coixet and Penelope Fitzgerald

Produced by:

Jaume Banacolocha, Joan Bas, Adolfo Blanco, Sol Bondy, Chris Curling, Albert Sagalés and Jamila Wenske

Starring:

Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy, Patricia Clarkson, Hunter Tremayne, Honor Kneafsey and James Lance

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on Penelope Fitzgerald's novel of the same name; The Bookshop is set in 1959, Florence Green, a free spirited widow, puts grief behind her and risks everything to open up a bookshop - the first such shop in the sleepy seaside town of Hardborough, England. Fighting damp, cold and considerable local apathy she struggles to establish herself but soon her fortunes change for the better. By exposing the narrow minded local townsfolk to the best literature of the day including Nabokov's scandalizing "Lolita" and Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451", she opens their eyes thereby causing a cultural awakening in a town which has not changed for centuries. Her activities bring her a kindred spirit and ally in the figure of Mr Brundish who is himself sick of the town's stale atmosphere. But this mini social revolution soon brings her fierce enemies: she invites the hostility of the town's less prosperous shopkeepers and also crosses Mrs. Gamart, Hardborough's vengeful, embittered alpha female who is herself a wannabe doyenne of the local arts scene. When Florence refuses to bend to Gamart's will, they begin a struggle not just for the bookshop but for the very heart and soul of the town.

Reviews

The Bookshop Cast

Emily Mortimer

Emily Mortimer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Poppins ReturnsThe Bookshop

Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Detective PikachuThe Bookshop

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bookshop

Hunter Tremayne

Hunter Tremayne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bookshop

Honor Kneafsey

Honor Kneafsey headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 2004

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bookshop

James Lance

James Lance headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bookshop

