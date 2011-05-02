* × Change Settings

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms Sayonara no asa ni yakusoku no hana o kazarô

7.4 / 96 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 27th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 69 cinemas on Wednesday 27th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th June 2018.

Directed by:

Mari Okada

Written by:

Mari Okada

Produced by:

Kenji Horikawa, Nobuhiro Takenaka, Naoko Endo, Tomomi Kyôtani and Hirohisa Kikuchi

Starring:

Manaka Iwami, Miyu Irino, Yûki Kaji, Miyuki Sawashiro, Tomokazu Sugita and Yoshimasa Hosoya

Genres:

Animation, Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the land of Iolph, all the people stop aging in their mid-teens and can live for hundreds of years. One resident, Maquia, feels lonely despite the peaceful and idyllic land she lives in. But one day, the Mesarte army invades Iolph, seeking the peoples' blood for their immortality. Maquia manages to escape the destruction and chaos of war, but with no home or people, she becomes a wanderer in a dark forest. She comes across Erial, an infant mortal boy who has lost his parents, and becomes his guardian. The story follows the relationship that evolves between the two as Erial grows up while Maquia does not.

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms Cast

Manaka Iwami

Manaka Iwami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Miyu Irino

Miyu Irino headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Yûki Kaji

Yûki Kaji headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Miyuki Sawashiro

Miyuki Sawashiro headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1½" (1.56 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Tomokazu Sugita

Tomokazu Sugita headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshimasa Hosoya headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms

