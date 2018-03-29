* × Change Settings

Boogie Man

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
Boogie Man poster
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 30th March 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Andrew Morahan

Written by:

Andrew Morahan and Simon Olivier

Produced by:

Paul G. Andrews, Scott Millaney and Debbie Shuter

Starring:

Amy Jackson, Nick Moran, Ramon Tikaram, Roshan Seth, Leonie Elliott and Ella-Rae Smith

Genre:

Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A British-Indian teenager struggles with his cultural heritage in modern-day London, falling for a white, 20-something actress/model during a 1970s-themed exhibition, and becoming obsessed with both her, the fashion and music of a seemingly more glamorous 70's era, all the while trying to keep his family's Indian traditionalism and the impending responsibilities of adulthood at bay.

Reviews

