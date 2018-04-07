* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Deminer

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
The Deminer poster
Contains distressing scenes and strong threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 2nd May 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 15th May 2018.

Directed by:

Hogir Hirori and Shinwar Kamal

Written by:

Hogir Hirori

Produced by:

Antonio Russo Merenda

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Kurdish

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A portrait of a Kurdish colonel, who disarmed thousands of roadside bombs and mines armed only with his courage and a pair of wire cutters.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Deminer is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Deminer.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:54 7th April 2018