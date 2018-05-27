* × Change Settings

The Happy Prince

6.7 / 252 votes

UK Premiere

Tuesday 5th June 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
The Happy Prince poster
Contains very strong language, strong nudity and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 21 cinemas on Tuesday 29th May 2018 - view the list.

Directed by:

Rupert Everett

Written by:

Rupert Everett

Produced by:

Carlo Degli Esposti, Sébastien Delloye, Philipp Kreuzer, Jörg Schulze and Nicola Serra

Starring:

Rupert Everett, Colin Firth, Emily Watson, Colin Morgan, Edwin Thomas and Tom Wilkinson

Genres:

Drama, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The untold story of the last days in the tragic times of Oscar Wilde, a person who observes his own failure with ironic distance and regards the difficulties that beset his life with detachment and humor.

Reviews

The Happy Prince Cast

Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happy Prince

Colin Firth

Colin Firth headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go AgainMary Poppins ReturnsThe Happy Prince

Emily Watson

Emily Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

14 January 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happy PrinceOn Chesil Beach

Colin Morgan

Colin Morgan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happy Prince

Edwin Thomas

Edwin Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happy Prince

Tom Wilkinson

Tom Wilkinson headshot

Date of Birth:

5 February 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Happy Prince

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:13 27th May 2018