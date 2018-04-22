* × Change Settings

The Wild Boys Les garçons sauvages

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th May 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2018
The Wild Boys
Directed by:

Bertrand Mandico

Written by:

Bertrand Mandico

Produced by:

Emmanuel Chaumet

Starring:

Pauline Lorillard, Vimala Pons, Diane Rouxel, Anaël Snoek, Mathilde Warnier and Sam Louwyck

Genres:

Adventure, Mystery

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the beginning of the 20th century on the island of La Réunion, five adolescents of good family, enamored with the occult, commit a savage crime. A Dutch Captain takes them in charge for a repressive cruise on a haunted, dilapidated sailboat. Exhausted by the methods of the Captain, the five boys prepare to mutiny. Their port of call is a supernatural island with luxuriant vegetation and bewitching powers.

Reviews

