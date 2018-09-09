* × Change Settings

Black 47

6.4 / 201 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
Black 47 poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lance Daly

Written by:

Lance Daly, P.J. Dillon, Eugene O'Brien and Pierce Ryan

Produced by:

Arcadiy Golubovich, Macdara Kelleher, Nadia Khamlichi, Jonathan Loughran, Martin Metz, Tim O'Hair, Adrian Politowski and Jani Thiltges

Starring:

Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville, Stephen Rea, Freddie Fox, Barry Keoghan, Moe Dunford, Sarah Greene and Jim Broadbent

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in Ireland during the Great Famine, the drama follows an Irish Ranger who has been fighting for the British Army abroad, as he abandons his post to reunite with his family. Despite experiencing the horrors of war, he is shocked by the famine's destruction of his homeland and the brutalization of his people and his family.

Reviews

Black 47 Cast

Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mortal EnginesBlack 47

James Frecheville

James Frecheville headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black 47

Stephen Rea

Stephen Rea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black 47

Freddie Fox

Freddie Fox headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black 47

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

American AnimalsBlack 47

Moe Dunford

Moe Dunford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Michael InsideBlack 47

Sarah Greene

Sarah Greene headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Black 47

Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Voyage of Doctor DolittleBlack 47King of Thieves

Recommendations

Last update was at 20:18 9th September 2018