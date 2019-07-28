* × Change Settings

Dora and the Lost City of Gold Dora the Explorer and the Lost City of Gold

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
Dora and the Lost City of Gold poster
Contains mild threat, rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Saturday 24th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 1st September 2019.

Directed by:

James Bobin

Written by:

Nicholas Stoller, Valerie Walsh, Eric Weiner, Chris Gifford, Tom Wheeler and Matthew Robinson

Produced by:

Kristin Burr

Starring:

Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Adriana Barraza, Madeleine Madden, Nicholas Coombe, Eva Longoria, Michael Peña and Benicio Del Toro

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young explorer embarks on an adventure.

Reviews

Dora and the Lost City of Gold Cast

Isabela Moner

Isabela Moner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Let It SnowDora and the Lost City of Gold

Eugenio Derbez

Eugenio Derbez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of GoldThe Angry Birds Movie 2

Adriana Barraza

Adriana Barraza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Madeleine Madden

Madeleine Madden headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Nicholas Coombe

Nicholas Coombe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Michael Peña

Michael Peña headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Benicio Del Toro

Benicio Del Toro headshot

Date of Birth:

19 February 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

