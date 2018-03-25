* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Legend of Longwood

5.4 / 257 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 25th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
new The Legend of Longwood poster
Contains mild bad language, threat and violence. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown in UK cinemas on 25th March 2018.
Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Legend of Longwood is next showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Lisa Mulcahy

Written by:

Nadadja Kemper, Lisa Mulcahy and Gwen Eckhaus

Produced by:

Michael Garland, Nadadja Kemper, Paul Myler and Rob Vermeulen

Starring:

Lucy Morton, Thekla Reuten, Fiona Glascott, Sean Mahon, Lorcan Cranitch and Miriam Margolyes

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When 12-year-old Mickey Miller moves from New York to Ireland, she soon discovers a link between herself and the 300-year-old legend of the mysterious Black Knight, who regularly haunts the sleepy Irish village. With courage and a sharp mind, she sets out to save a precious herd of white horses and to thwart the evil plans of a greedy, ambitious woman.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Legend of Longwood is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Legend of Longwood.

The Legend of Longwood Cast

Lucy Morton

Lucy Morton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Legend of Longwood

Thekla Reuten

Thekla Reuten headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Legend of Longwood

Fiona Glascott

Fiona Glascott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Legend of Longwood

Sean Mahon

Sean Mahon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Legend of Longwood

Lorcan Cranitch

Lorcan Cranitch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Legend of Longwood

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes headshot

Date of Birth:

18 May 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Little Vampire 3DPostcards from the 48%The Legend of Longwood

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018