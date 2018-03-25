When 12-year-old Mickey Miller moves from New York to Ireland, she soon discovers a link between herself and the 300-year-old legend of the mysterious Black Knight, who regularly haunts the sleepy Irish village. With courage and a sharp mind, she sets out to save a precious herd of white horses and to thwart the evil plans of a greedy, ambitious woman.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Legend of Longwood
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Legend of Longwood
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Legend of Longwood
Unknown
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
The Legend of Longwood
Unknown
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
The Legend of Longwood
18 May 1941
Unknown
5' 1" (1.55 m)
The Little Vampire 3DPostcards from the 48%The Legend of Longwood