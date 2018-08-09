* × Change Settings

The Wife

7.5 / 1201 votes

UK Premiere

Thursday 9th August 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
?
The Wife poster
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 23 cinemas on Wednesday 26th September 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 23 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Björn Runge

Written by:

Jane Anderson and Meg Wolitzer

Produced by:

Claudia Bluemhuber, Mark Cooper, Peter Gustafsson, Rosalie Swedlin and Piers Tempest

Starring:

Harry Lloyd, Christian Slater, Max Irons, Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce and Alix Wilton Regan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Behind any great man, there's always a greater woman - and you're about to meet her. It is crucial you get to know this woman - many of us already do and don't even realise it. Joan Castleman: a highly intelligent and still-striking beauty - the perfect devoted wife. Forty years spent sacrificing her own talent, dreams and ambitions to fan the flames of her charismatic husband Joe and his skyrocketing literary career. Ignoring his infidelities and excuses because of his "art" with grace and humour. Their fateful pact has built a marriage upon uneven compromises. And Joan's reached her breaking point. On the eve of Joe's Nobel Prize for Literature, the crown jewel in a spectacular body of work, Joan's coup de grace is to confront the biggest sacrifice of her life and secret of his career. The Wife is a poignant, funny and emotional journey; a celebration of womanhood, self-discovery and liberation.

The Wife Cast

Harry Lloyd

Harry Lloyd headshot

Date of Birth:

17 November 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Christian Slater

Christian Slater headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Max Irons

Max Irons headshot

Date of Birth:

17 October 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Glenn Close

Glenn Close headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Jonathan Pryce

Jonathan Pryce headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Alix Wilton Regan

Alix Wilton Regan headshot

Date of Birth:

26 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Last update was at 07:44 18th September 2018