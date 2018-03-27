* × Change Settings

Malila: The Farewell Flower

7.4 / 83 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 27th March 2018
new Malila: The Farewell Flower poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 30th March 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Anucha Boonyawatana

Written by:

Anucha Boonyawatana and Waasuthep Ketpetch

Produced by:

John Badalu, Anucha Boonyawatana, Juthamaj Kaewchart, Donsaron Kovitvanitcha and Kaneenut Ruengrujira

Starring:

Sukollawat Kanarot, Sumret Muengput and Anuchit Sapanpong

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Thai

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Former lovers Shane and Pich reunite and try to heal the wounds of their past. Shane is haunted by the tragic death of his daughter, while Pich suffers a grave illness. As death approaches, Pich dedicates his remaining time to making Bai Sri, a ceremonial ornament. Meanwhile, Shane decides to become a Buddhist monk, until one night at a graveyard, he encounters his lover in another form.

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018