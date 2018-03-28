* × Change Settings

Freak Show

6.4 / 792 votes

BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 28th March 2018
new Freak Show poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 1st April 2018.

Directed by:

Trudie Styler

Written by:

Patrick J. Clifton, Beth Rigazio and James St. James

Produced by:

Jeffrey Coulter, Stephen Mao, Chris Miller, Bryan Rabin, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Ember Truesdell and Charlotte Ubben

Starring:

Abigail Breslin, Alex Lawther, AnnaSophia Robb, Laverne Cox, Willa Fitzgerald and Bette Midler

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the vein of Clueless and Napoleon Dynamite, Freak Show tells the moving, heartwarming, and hilarious story of Billy Bloom, a boldly confident, wildly eccentric teenager, who faces intolerance and persecution at his ultra conservative high school, and decides to fight back on behalf of all the misunderstood freaks of the world by running for the title of homecoming queen.

Reviews

Freak Show Cast

Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freak Show

Alex Lawther

Alex Lawther headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ghost StoriesFreak Show

AnnaSophia Robb

AnnaSophia Robb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freak Show

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freak Show

Willa Fitzgerald

Willa Fitzgerald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freak ShowThe Goldfinch

Bette Midler

Bette Midler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Freak Show

