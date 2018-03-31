* × Change Settings

100% Coco

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 3rd April 2018
new 100% Coco poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Tessa Schram

Written by:

Anne-Louise Verboon, Maarten van den Broek, Marie Kiebert and Niki Smit

Produced by:

Victor Coolman, Marcel de Block, Tom de Mol and Willem Pruijssers

Starring:

Nola Kemper, Valentijn Avé, Merel de Zwart, Firy Beuk, Thom Vendrik and Faye Gunther

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Dutch

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The 13 year old Coco is crazy about fashion and carries her own eccentric style. She dreams of becoming a famous style song. But on the first day of school, when she is dressed for Coco de Clown, she decides to leave her vintage dresses, panties and stripe jerseys at home and go to school as a "gray mouse". Anonymously, she keeps a fashion fighter like the 'Style Tiger', which will be a big hit. Would she become a famous stage? And would Bruno, that quirky boy of school, finally see her? Slowly, Coco learns that she just has to be 100% herself.

Reviews

100% Coco Cast

Nola Kemper

Nola Kemper headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100% Coco

Valentijn Avé

Valentijn Avé headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100% Coco

Merel de Zwart

Merel de Zwart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100% Coco

Firy Beuk

Firy Beuk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100% Coco

Thom Vendrik

Thom Vendrik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100% Coco

Faye Gunther

Faye Gunther headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

100% Coco

