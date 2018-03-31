Movie Synopsis:

The 13 year old Coco is crazy about fashion and carries her own eccentric style. She dreams of becoming a famous style song. But on the first day of school, when she is dressed for Coco de Clown, she decides to leave her vintage dresses, panties and stripe jerseys at home and go to school as a "gray mouse". Anonymously, she keeps a fashion fighter like the 'Style Tiger', which will be a big hit. Would she become a famous stage? And would Bruno, that quirky boy of school, finally see her? Slowly, Coco learns that she just has to be 100% herself.