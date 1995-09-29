* × Change Settings

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Gala Screening

Wednesday 22nd August 2018
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
The Miseducation of Cameron Post poster
Contains strong language, sex and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Advanced screenings in 22 cinemas on Wednesday 22nd August 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 5 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Desiree Akhavan

Written by:

Desiree Akhavan, Cecilia Frugiuele and Emily M. Danforth

Produced by:

Michael B. Clark, Rob Cristiano, Cecilia Frugiuele, Jonathan Montepare and Alex Turtletaub

Starring:

Chloë Grace Moretz, Marin Ireland, Jennifer Ehle, Quinn Shephard, John Gallagher Jr. and Sasha Lane

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 1993, a teenage girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians.

