Wendy

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 4th April 2018
new Wendy poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Leeds Young Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Dagmar Seume

Written by:

Caroline Hecht

Produced by:

Jochen Cremer, Eva Holtmann and Jan Kromschröder

Starring:

Jesse Albert, Rolf Berg, Nadeshda Brennicke, Jasmin Gerat, Jule Hermann and Julius Hotz

Genres:

Adventure, Family

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following the death of her grandfather, Wendy isn't happy at her parents decision to spend all summer at her grandma's run down stables, especially because she had a bad riding accident there and hasn't had the courage to get back on a horse since. On arrival she helps injured horse Dixie escape from the butcher and they become friends but Ulrike from the competing stables nearby wants the stables closed and will do anything to get rid of the competition. How long can Wendy keep Dixie hidden from the adults and how can she save the stables from closure?

Reviews

Wendy Cast

Jesse Albert













5' 10¾" (1.8 m)





Rolf Berg













5' 8" (1.73 m)





Nadeshda Brennicke













5' 6¼" (1.68 m)





Jasmin Gerat













5' 9" (1.75 m)





Jule Hermann



















Julius Hotz



















