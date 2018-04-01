Movie Synopsis:

Following the death of her grandfather, Wendy isn't happy at her parents decision to spend all summer at her grandma's run down stables, especially because she had a bad riding accident there and hasn't had the courage to get back on a horse since. On arrival she helps injured horse Dixie escape from the butcher and they become friends but Ulrike from the competing stables nearby wants the stables closed and will do anything to get rid of the competition. How long can Wendy keep Dixie hidden from the adults and how can she save the stables from closure?