Father of Four - At the Top Far til fire på toppen

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th April 2018
new Father of Four - At the Top poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

At Leeds Young Film Festival.

Directed by:

Martin Miehe-Renard

Written by:

Claudia Boderke, Lars Mering and Martin Miehe-Renard

Produced by:

Njål Lambrechts, Marcella Linstad Dichmann and Henrik Møller-Sørensen

Starring:

Laura Lavigné Bie-Olsen, Martin Brygmann, Anne Sofie Espersen, Mingus Hassing Hellemann, Coco Hjardemaal and Thomas Bo Larsen

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Family

Language:

Danish

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Everyone is afraid of something. Also Father. He suffers from a terrible case of fear of heights. And for him to not decline a new job opportunity, located on the 27th floor, which could save the family from moving across the country, the family decides to travel to Norway to cure his phobia. But it will soon be clear that Father's phobia isn't the only obstacle standing in their way.

Reviews

Father of Four - At the Top Cast

Laura Lavigné Bie-Olsen

Laura Lavigné Bie-Olsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father of Four - At the Top

Martin Brygmann

Martin Brygmann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father of Four - At the Top

Anne Sofie Espersen

Anne Sofie Espersen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father of Four - At the Top

Mingus Hassing Hellemann

Mingus Hassing Hellemann headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father of Four - At the Top

Coco Hjardemaal

Coco Hjardemaal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father of Four - At the Top

Thomas Bo Larsen

Thomas Bo Larsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Father of Four - At the Top

Last update was at 08:20 2nd April 2018