Hero Steps Pasos de héroe

Leeds Young Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th April 2018
new Hero Steps poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Henry Rincon

Written by:

Henry Rincon

Produced by:

Monica Giraldo and Henry Rincon

Starring:

Federico López, Valentina Cifuentes, Héctor García, Álvaro García, David Noreña and Andres Esteban Osorno

Genre:

Family

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Hero Steps Cast

Last update was at 08:20 2nd April 2018