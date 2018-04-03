* × Change Settings

Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days El Infinito Vuelo de los Días

IberoDocs Release Date

Sunday 8th April 2018
Directed by:

Catalina Mesa

Written by:

Catalina Mesa

Produced by:

Saviadulce Miravus

Starring:

Celina Acevedo, Cecilia Bohórquez, Laura Katherine Foronda, María Fabiola García, Luz González and Licinia Henao

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film is a journey of intimate portraits featuring women of different ages and backgrounds who live in the colombian village of Jerico, in the Andes Mountains. It evolves like a kaleidoscope, revealing their stories, pains, secrets, beauty, humour, wisdom and authenticity. Over the course of these unique encounters, the village's everyday life unfolds- it's colourful houses stunning landscapes and ever present music. The film seeks to celebrate and preserve this intangible heritage, composed of words, laughter, tears actions ans songs, through these strong, sensitive and dignified women, who have such and unbridled passion for life.

Reviews

Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days Cast

Last update was at 06:50 3rd April 2018