The film is a journey of intimate portraits featuring women of different ages and backgrounds who live in the colombian village of Jerico, in the Andes Mountains. It evolves like a kaleidoscope, revealing their stories, pains, secrets, beauty, humour, wisdom and authenticity. Over the course of these unique encounters, the village's everyday life unfolds- it's colourful houses stunning landscapes and ever present music. The film seeks to celebrate and preserve this intangible heritage, composed of words, laughter, tears actions ans songs, through these strong, sensitive and dignified women, who have such and unbridled passion for life.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Jerico, The Infinite Flight of Days