Fred

East End Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018
new Fred poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At East End Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Paul Van Carter

Written by:

Paul Van Carter

Produced by:

Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter

Starring:

Freddie Foreman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A somber and intimate portrait of notorious villain Freddie Foreman, now aged 85 and seeking a catharsis from his sins.

Reviews

Fred Cast

Freddie Foreman

Freddie Foreman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fred

Last update was at 06:50 3rd April 2018