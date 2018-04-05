* × Change Settings

Through Our Eyes

DocHouse Release Date

Tuesday 10th April 2018
Directed by:

Samir Mehanovic

Written by:

Samir Mehanovic

Produced by:

Samir Mehanovic

Genres:

Documentary, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Film maker's personal journey in his past of Bosnian War and present Syrian conflict to tell the story of humans in the war who are forced to flee their homes.

Recommendations

