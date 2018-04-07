* × Change Settings

¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018
new Migas de pan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

At ¡Viva! Spanish & Latin American Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Manane Rodríguez

Written by:

Xavier Bermúdez and Manane Rodríguez

Starring:

Patxi Bisquert, Justina Bustos, Ignacio Cawen, Ernesto Chao, Stefanía Crocce and Andrea Davidovics

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Reviews

Migas de pan Cast

Patxi Bisquert

Patxi Bisquert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Migas de pan

Justina Bustos

Justina Bustos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Migas de pan

Ignacio Cawen

Ignacio Cawen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Migas de pan

Ernesto Chao

Ernesto Chao headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Migas de pan

Stefanía Crocce

Stefanía Crocce headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Migas de pan

Andrea Davidovics

Andrea Davidovics headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Migas de pan

