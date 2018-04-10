Pili lives in rural Tanzania, working the fields for less than $1 a day to feed her two children and struggling to manage her HIV-positive status in secret. When she is offered the chance to rent a sought-after market-stall, Pili is desperate to have it. But with only two days to get the deposit together, Pili is forced to make increasingly difficult decisions with ever-deepening consequences. How much will she risk to change her life.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pili
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pili
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pili
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pili
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Pili