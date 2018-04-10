* × Change Settings

Pili

East End Film Festival Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018
At East End Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Leanne Welham

Written by:

Sophie Harman and Leanne Welham

Produced by:

Sophie Harman

Starring:

Bello Rashid, Nkwabi Elias Ng'angasamala, Sesilia Florian Kilimila, Sikijua Rashid and Mwanaidi Omari Sefi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Swahili

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pili lives in rural Tanzania, working the fields for less than $1 a day to feed her two children and struggling to manage her HIV-positive status in secret. When she is offered the chance to rent a sought-after market-stall, Pili is desperate to have it. But with only two days to get the deposit together, Pili is forced to make increasingly difficult decisions with ever-deepening consequences. How much will she risk to change her life.

Reviews

