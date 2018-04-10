* × Change Settings

I Am Another You

East End Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 14th April 2018
new I Am Another You poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Nanfu Wang

Produced by:

Lori Cheatle, Michael Shade and Nanfu Wang

Starring:

Dylan and Nanfu Wang

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Eating garbage, dodging police, and hitching rides with strangers, award-winning Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang shares the streets with a young drifter named Dylan who left a comfortable home and loving family for a life of intentional homelessness. Fascinated by his choice and rejection of society's rules, Nanfu follows Dylan with her camera on a journey that takes her across America and explores the meaning of freedom - and its limits.

Reviews

I Am Another You Cast

Dylan

Dylan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Another You

Nanfu Wang

Nanfu Wang headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

I Am Another You

