Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 13th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 19th April 2018.

Directed by:

Ksshitij Chaudhary

Written by:

Surmeet Maavi and Dheeraj Rattan

Produced by:

Karaj Gill

Starring:

Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Harish Verma, Aditi Sharma and B.N. Sharma

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Neeta and Mishri live in a small town called Bassi Batana and their fathers, both arrogant business men, govern the town. Mishri is the son of a clothes vendor while Neeta's father runs the local sweet shop. Mishri and Neeta are drawn into their father's rivalry and look for any opportunity to score points over each other. Over time the two fall in love but decide the only option they have is to run away because their fathers would never accept their relationship. However, within days they become penniless due to emergency demonetizing and are forced to return home as arch enemies. Can Neeta and Mishri change their parent's opinion about each other and end the rivalry or will they have to end their love story?

Reviews

Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua Cast

Amrinder Gill

Amrinder Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Simi Chahal

Simi Chahal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Harish Verma

Harish Verma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Subedar Joginder SinghGolak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Subedar Joginder SinghGolak Bugni Bank Te Batua

B.N. Sharma

B.N. Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Last update was at 06:51 10th April 2018