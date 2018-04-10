Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Movie Synopsis:

Neeta and Mishri live in a small town called Bassi Batana and their fathers, both arrogant business men, govern the town. Mishri is the son of a clothes vendor while Neeta's father runs the local sweet shop. Mishri and Neeta are drawn into their father's rivalry and look for any opportunity to score points over each other. Over time the two fall in love but decide the only option they have is to run away because their fathers would never accept their relationship. However, within days they become penniless due to emergency demonetizing and are forced to return home as arch enemies. Can Neeta and Mishri change their parent's opinion about each other and end the rivalry or will they have to end their love story?