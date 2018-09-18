* × Change Settings

The Big Lebowski

8.1 / 632363 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 24th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2019
Contains strong language and sex references. Suitable only for adults.
Directed by:

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Written by:

Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Produced by:

John Cameron and Ethan Coen

Starring:

Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, Peter Stormare, Flea, John Turturro, David Thewlis and Sam Elliott

Genres:

Comedy, Crime

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When "The Dude" Lebowski is mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, two thugs urinate on his rug to coerce him into paying a debt he knows nothing about. While attempting to gain recompense for the ruined rug from his wealthy counterpart, he accepts a one-time job with high pay-off. He enlists the help of his bowling buddy, Walter, a gun-toting Jewish-convert with anger issues. Deception leads to more trouble, and it soon seems that everyone from porn empire tycoons to nihilists want something from The Dude.

The Big Lebowski Cast

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big LebowskiLiving in the Future's PastBad Times at the El Royale

John Goodman

John Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captive StateThe Big Lebowski

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

3 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big LebowskiThe Woman in the Window

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big LebowskiNancy

David Huddleston

David Huddleston headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Lebowski

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Lebowski

Tara Reid

Tara Reid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Lebowski

Peter Stormare

Peter Stormare headshot

Date of Birth:

27 August 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Lebowski

Flea

Flea headshot

Date of Birth:

16 October 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big LebowskiBoy Erased

John Turturro

John Turturro headshot

Date of Birth:

28 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big Lebowski

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Big LebowskiAvatar 2

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Star Is BornThe Big Lebowski

