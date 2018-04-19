* × Change Settings

West of Sunshine

7.0 / 74 votes

East End Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 19th April 2018
Directed by:

Jason Raftopoulos

Written by:

Jason Raftopoulos

Produced by:

Alexandros Ouzas and Jason Raftopoulos

Starring:

Damian Hill, Ty Perham, Arthur Angel, Kat Stewart, Tony Nikolakopoulos and Kaarin Fairfax

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Separated from his family and caught in a cycle of gambling and debt, Jim has less than a day to repay a violent loan shark. His day is turned upside down when he must look after his young. Jim's relationship with his son is tested as his plans to pay back the loan fail. When his last desperate effort to repay the debt puts his son's life at risk, he must make a choice between his past and a second chance at life.

West of Sunshine Cast

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West of Sunshine

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West of Sunshine

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West of Sunshine

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West of Sunshine

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West of Sunshine

Recent/Upcoming Films:

West of Sunshine

