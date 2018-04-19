* × Change Settings

Crazywise

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 20th April 2018 view the list.

Official Site:

crazywisefilm.com

Directed by:

Phil Borges and Kevin Tomlinson

Written by:

Phil Borges

Produced by:

Sandy Jeglum and Debra Thompson-Harvey

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What can we learn from those who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience? During a quarter-century documenting indigenous cultures, human-rights photographer and filmmaker Phil Borges often saw these cultures identify "psychotic" symptoms as an indicator of shamanic potential. He was intrigued by how differently psychosis is defined and treated in the West. Through interviews with renowned mental health professionals including Gabor Mate, MD, Robert Whitaker, and Roshi Joan Halifax, PhD, Phil explores the growing severity of the mental health crisis in America dominated by biomedical psychiatry. He discovers a growing movement of professionals and psychiatric survivors who demand alternative treatments that focus on recovery, nurturing social connections, and finding meaning. Crazywise follows two young Americans diagnosed with "mental illness." Adam, 27, suffers devastating side effects from medications before embracing meditation in hopes of.

