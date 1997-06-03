* × Change Settings

Different Kinds of Rain

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Starring:

Bjarne Mädel, Bibiana Beglau, Louis Hofmann, Emma Bading, Natalia Bobyleva and Pascal Bornkessel

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The door has been closed for many weeks. A teenager has locked himself in - shutting out a helpless father, mother and sister. In Japan, youths like him have already been given a name: Hikikomori (the secluded). The phenomenon is also beginning to spread throughout the Western world. This is all the family has been able to find out. All they can do is stand in front of the locked door and ask, beg, implore, throw tantrums, despair, accuse, ignore and hope. All the while, the door increasingly becomes a mirror of their own lives.

Different Kinds of Rain Cast

