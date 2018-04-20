* × Change Settings

Friday 20th April 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 25th April 2018.

Directed by:

Ulrich Seidl

Written by:

Veronika Franz and Ulrich Seidl

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Master provocateur Ulrich Seidl returns in unnerving style, following German and Austrian tourists on their big game hunting holidays in Africa. From their base at a Namibian hunting lodge, they set out to stalk their prey, taking careful aim and sobbing with elation as they kill zebras, impalas and giraffes.

Seidl's trademark eccentric tableaus add another disturbing dimension to a world where white tourists pose before the rare animals they have 'bagged', before the Namibian ranch-hands get to work preparing furs and heads for the tourists to take home.

In Seidl's words, Safari is a vacation movie about killing, a movie about human nature.

