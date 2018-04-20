Master provocateur Ulrich Seidl returns in unnerving style, following German and Austrian tourists on their big game hunting holidays in Africa. From their base at a Namibian hunting lodge, they set out to stalk their prey, taking careful aim and sobbing with elation as they kill zebras, impalas and giraffes.
Seidl's trademark eccentric tableaus add another disturbing dimension to a world where white tourists pose before the rare animals they have 'bagged', before the Namibian ranch-hands get to work preparing furs and heads for the tourists to take home.
In Seidl's words, Safari is a vacation movie about killing, a movie about human nature.