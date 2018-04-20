* × Change Settings

Robert Doisneau: Through the Lens Robert Doisneau, le révolté du merveilleux

DocHouse Release Date

Saturday 21st April 2018
Directed by:

Clémentine Deroudille

Produced by:

Jan Vasak

Starring:

Clémentine Deroudille, Éric Caravaca, Sabine Azéma, Quentin Bajac, Jean-Claude Carrière and Philippe Delerm

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through previously unissued photographs and archival video, as well as interviews with his friends and partners in crime, Clémentine Deroudille creates a personal and intimate portrait of the life and work of the deeply humanist photographer, her grandfather Robert Doisneau.

Robert Doisneau: Through the Lens Cast

Clémentine Deroudille

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Éric Caravaca

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Sabine Azéma

Date of Birth:

20 September 1949

Real Name:

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Quentin Bajac

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Jean-Claude Carrière

Date of Birth:

19 September 1931

Real Name:

Height:

Philippe Delerm

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

