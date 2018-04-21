* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Braguino

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Braguino poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Clément Cogitore

Written by:

Clément Cogitore

Produced by:

Kaarle Aho, Cédric Bonin and Pascaline Geoffroy

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the Siberian forest, away from any civilization, a feud is opposing two families whose houses are separated by a river. In the middle of the river stands an island where the kids of the two families are meeting on their own.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Braguino is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Braguino.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 20:30 21st April 2018