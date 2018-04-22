* × Change Settings

Mon Mon Mon Monsters

5.6 / 630 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 22nd April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2018
?
new Mon Mon Mon Monsters poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Giddens Ko

Written by:

Giddens Ko

Produced by:

Angie Chai

Starring:

Yu-Kai Teng, James Lai, Meng Tao and Bonnie Liang

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shu-Wei is a high school student who is constantly bullied by his classmates. After being framed with stealing his class money, he his forced to perform community chores along with his main persecutors. Shu-Wei begins slowly to be accepted into the group after joining them in their various misdeeds. During a bulgary they come across a flesh-eating monster which they are forced to capture in order to avoid being found by the autorities. As the others are trying to find a way to benefit from their captured creature, Shu-Wei will question the morality of society as well as his own.

Reviews

Mon Mon Mon Monsters Cast

Last update was at 21:30 22nd April 2018