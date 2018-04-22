After 82: The Untold Story of the AIDS Crisis in the UK

Movie Synopsis:

What would you do if a deadly virus wiped out your circle of friends literally overnight? This is the situation that faced the gay community in the UK in the early 1980s.



Young gay men who were living their lives were confronted with death and bigotry side by side. This is their stories told by the first generation of HIV survivors.



Five years in the making, Directors and Producers Ben Lord and Steve Keeble bring together on screen personal stories told from the heart of a community that witnessed devastation, on a daily basis as they watched their lovers, friends and family die one by one.



This is their story and what happened after '82.