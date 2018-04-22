Hypnotic and multi-layered, Extinction meditates on the troubled borders of Eastern Europe with a melancholy lyricism. Shot in black-and-white, Salomé Lamas's essay film follows Kolya, a young man who is loyal to Transnistria - a Communist state that broke away from the former Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic, yet is today unrecognized by the international community.
Mediating between dreamlike echoes of the Soviet past and Kolya's politically-charged encounters in the present, the film slowly builds up an associative, non-linear story of a landscape in which the borders between past and present remain unsettled.