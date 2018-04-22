From Balfour To Banksy

00 years ago, Britain's Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour set in motion the vision of Israel..His 'Balfour Declaration' had another, disastrous impact: the dispossession of the Palestinian people.
This film looks at other visions - including a wide range of views from occupied Palestine today, ranging from anger to attempts at envisioning a future. It also shows the vision of another Englishman: the contemporary artist Banksy, who has created in Palestine a hotel that is also a remarkable satirical art installation. How do today's Palestinians live, behind the 'security wall'?