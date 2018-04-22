* × Change Settings

From Balfour To Banksy

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 23rd April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
new From Balfour To Banksy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Martin Buckley

Produced by:

Miranda Pinch

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

00 years ago, Britain's Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour set in motion the vision of Israel..His 'Balfour Declaration' had another, disastrous impact: the dispossession of the Palestinian people.

This film looks at other visions - including a wide range of views from occupied Palestine today, ranging from anger to attempts at envisioning a future. It also shows the vision of another Englishman: the contemporary artist Banksy, who has created in Palestine a hotel that is also a remarkable satirical art installation. How do today's Palestinians live, behind the 'security wall'?

